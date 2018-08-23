Google recently introduced a new feature that will deliver good news when you ask it to. It's in trial, but should be available for the Google Home and any other device with Google Assistant installed, such as Android phones or iPhones with the Assistant app.

The results are curated from the Solutions Journalism Network, a group that gathers positive and feel-good stories from around the world. The results link directly to stories in The New York Times, BBC, NPR and other outlets. In a blog post, Google said it enabled the feature because "it can feel like there are only problems out there," and it wants users to have a balanced media diet.

I decided to give it a try.

First, I just said "OK Google, tell me something good" through the Google Assistant on my phone. Then, it delivered some heartwarming news. Here's a sample of some of the results I got.