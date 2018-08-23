HP beats on earnings, but stock slips after report

HP reported better-than-expected fiscal third quarter earnings on Thursday, but the stock dipped in extended trading.

Here are the key numbers:

52 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. 51 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters. Revenue: $14.59 billion, vs. $14.27 billion as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue in the period rose 12 percent from a year earlier, HP said in a statement.

The stock fell 1.1 percent to $24.63 after the report. HP shares are up 17 percent this year.

The company's biggest business segment, Personal Systems, generated $9.4 billion in revenue, ahead of the $9.03 billion average estimate, according to FactSet. That unit includes consumer and commercial PCs, notebooks, desktops and workstations.

The Printing segment, which includes consumer and commercial printers and other products, produced $5.19 billion in revenue, just above the $5.11 billion consensus estimate.

HP's guidance met expectations. The company said it expects to post 52 cents to 55 cents in earnings per share in the fiscal fourth quarter and $2.00 to $2.03 for the full year, excluding certain items. Analysts were expecting 54 cents for the fourth quarter and $2.00 for the year, according to Thomson Reuters.

"We sort of still predict declining units in traditional PCs, with flattish revenue, so our ASPs [average selling prices] are growing," HP CEO Dion Weisler said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

As a seller of devices running Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system, HP is one of many companies that have stood to gain as people upgrade from older versions of Windows.

"I would say this Windows 7 sunset and migration to Windows 10 is providing some stimulus to the market, but it's not quite as spiky as previous operating system transitions," Weisler said. Many companies started their upgrades earlier than in the past, he said.

During the quarter, the company named former Proteus Digital Health executive Steve Fieler as its new finance chief, replacing Cathie Lesjak, who became interim operating chief.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

