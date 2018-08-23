Procter and Gamble wants to trademark ‘LOL,’ ‘WTF’ and other millennial-friendly acronyms

Acronyms like these are used across social media and messaging apps and are popular among the hard-to-reach millennial group, one that might be more interested in P&G's other products such as Old Spice deodorant [really?! I thought that was for old men?] or Aussie shampoo.

Millennials are an important potential customer for consumer packaged goods companies. Activist investor Nelson Peltz, who joined P&G's board in March,told CNBC last September that younger consumers do not want "one-size fits all" brands. "Millennials want these little brands, these local brands that they have an emotional attachment to," he said.

Along with the three-letter acronyms, P&G has also applied to trademark "Home Made Simple" in the same cleaning categories.

P&G had not responded to CNBC's request for comment at the time of publication, but a report on industry website Ad Age said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has sought clarifications from P&G, which has until January to respond.