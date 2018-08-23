Tiger Woods looks to cash in on his return to form, with a $10 million FedEx Cup bonus up for grabs

The winners for all four golf majors of 2018 have been decided and there's still a month to go before the United States defends The Ryder Cup against Europe.

But in the meantime, some of the sport's biggest prize pots remain up for grabs, with one man walking away with a $10 million bonus at the end of the Tour Championship.

The FedEx Cup playoffs determine the season-long champion on the PGA Tour. The four playoffs events, beginning Thursday with The Northern Trust, will offer a combined $36 million in prize money, which when added to those bonuses, make up an overall fund of over $70 million during the four weeks of competition.

The top 125 of the world's best players on the PGA circuit will be whittled down to 30 over the course of the next few weeks, culminating in the Tour Championship. World number one Dustin Johnson currently leads the standings, with a host of other major winners chasing him, including Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose.

Further down the point's standings in 20th place, but back competing at the highest level again is Tiger Woods, who after strong showings at The Open and the U.S. PGA Championship appears to have put years of injuries and personal troubles behind him.

The fourteen-time major tournament winner said the support he has received from the galleries this year shows how "appreciative" fans are of his latest comeback effort.

The 42-year-old underwent back surgery for the fourth time in April last year that caused him to question whether he would ever play competitive golf again.