GOP stalwart Darrell Issa's retirement gives Democrats a chance to pick up a California House seat

Earlier this month, former President Barack Obama endorsed Levin's candidacy for the seat.

On Monday, Trump endorsed Harkey via a tweet, describing her as "an extraordinary woman of great accomplishment & potential." The president added that she's "strong on crime, loves our Military & Vets-has my total Endorsement!"

"There's good and bad in every president," Harkey said in an interview before the president's endorsement. Harkey said she was "very happy with some of the economic policies" of Trump since they're helping with job creation and allowing people to "keep a little more money in their paycheck."

However, Harkey added, "I will take endorsements but it doesn't mean I follow policies to the tee."

For example, Harkey said she doesn't support the Trump administration's plan to increase offshore drilling. She said if Florida can get an exemption from drilling "so can we."

Yet Harkey believes Trump is doing a good job on immigration and supports the president getting billions to complete the wall along the Mexican border, assuming he makes reforms to the visa system and allows consideration for the Obama era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA protects immigrants brought unlawfully to the U.S. as children from deportation and provides them work authorization.

Levin, though, is critical of the Trump's immigration policies and what he calls the "family detention fiasco." He believes the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency "needs serious oversight and a change in its policies," and wants to strengthen border security but considers the president's plan for the wall as "misguided."

It remains to be seen whether Trump's backing will boost Harkey's support among voters. Trump lost the district to Clinton in the 2016 presidential contest by a margin of 7.5 percentage points.

"The 49th is the kind of district that Democrats have been targeting for the last few cycles because of demographic change," said Thad Kousser, chairman of the political science department at the University of California, San Diego. "The district has gotten more Democratic, more Latino and ... these are 'Mitt Romney Republicans more than Donald Trump Republicans."