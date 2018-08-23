US futures mixed as US-China trade spat deepens; central bankers gathers at Jackson Hole

U.S. stock index futures traded flat Thursday, as the U.S. and China hit one another with a new round of tariffs.

Dow futures were seen hovering around the flatline, indicating a slightly negative open of -6.6 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures mirrored moves in the Dow, and were barely changed.

Global markets were under pressure amid trade jitters, as Beijing retaliated against the U.S. as the latter imposed additional 25 percent duties on $16 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The two world powers held talks on Wednesday that are set to continue into Thursday, but observers did not have high hopes after President Donald Trump said he did not "anticipate much" to be resolved, in an interview with Reuters.

Domestic political news also weighed on sentiment, amid legal troubles surrounding Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen and ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort. Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Cohen, saying he wouldn't advise seeking the lawyer's services.

Nevertheless, the current U.S. bull market has found its way into the history books, becoming the largest on record, spanning 3,453 days.

Leading central bankers are due to meet for an economic symposium at Jackson Hole in Wyoming on Thursday, where they will discuss the future of monetary policy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will address attendees in a speech Friday.

On the corporate front, Alibaba and Hormel are set to report earnings before the bell, while Autodesk, Gap, HP, Intuit, Splunk and VMWare are posting results later in the day.

In economic data, weekly jobless claims figures are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, while flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data are due at 9:45 a.m ET.