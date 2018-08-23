Volkswagen confirms 2019 launch of an all-electric car-share service

The company has predicted 15 percent annual growth in Europe for on-demand vehicles. Car-sharing has become a major play for auto firms who predict that younger customers, especially those living in cities, are less interested in committing to a large capital outlay for a car.

The French auto manufacturers PSA and Renault are competing to launch an electric car-share service in Paris, while BMW is set to team up with Daimler's Mercedes brand to produce its own mobility service.

Volkswagen said each of its electric vehicles will pass data to-and-from the cloud-based operating system, harvesting personal data from customers, such as the length and time of trips taken.

The service is the first offering of Volkswagen's "WE platform" eco-system that may eventually include electric scooters as well as ride-hailing, carpooling and parking services.

VW Brand board member Juergen Stackmann told CNBC's Annette Weisbach in Berlin on Thursday that he expected the platform to host 5 million new customers each year and would be a "rapid growing, massive eco-system," before adding that data would be controlled "by the customer themselves."

Stackmann said VW had already invested several billion euros in its ecosystem but would now need to make new partnerships to help it work.

He told CNBC that a major merger and acquisition announcement would be revealed in the coming months that would help the auto firm solve how to securely connect its cars to the cloud-based server.

A second partnership is expected to be revealed by the end of this year, which Stackmann said would focus on how Volkswagen's new suite of services can interact with customers.