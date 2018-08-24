Australian leadership turmoil: Prime Minister Turnbull calls for crucial party meeting

Besieged Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Friday morning that he received a request to call for a party meeting that could potentially see a new candidate take over the country's top job.

In a tweet, Turnbull said the request had 43 signatures from members of the Liberal Party, which is part of the ruling Liberal-National coalition government of Australia. As soon as the signatures are verified, a meeting would be called, he said.

Earlier this week, Turnbull narrowly survived a party leadership challenge against former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton in a 48 to 35 vote. But since then, several senior ministers who supported him, including Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, have changed sides and a few of them said they had tendered their resignations.

Dutton and senior ministers called for a second ballot on Thursday and Turnbull said if he received a letter signed by the majority of party members requesting a fresh vote, he would call a party meeting on Friday at midday local time. If a leadership spill motion is passed, he said he would not stand in the vote.

Australian media reported that Treasurer Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop would contest for the top job if the spill motion is passed.

