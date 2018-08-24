European stocks seen mixed; Powell speech in focus 

European stocks are seen mixed ahead of a key speech by Jerome Powell, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The FTSE 100 is seen down by 6 points at 7,552; the DAX 30 is expected to open higher by 13 points at 12,378; and the CAC 40 is seen up by 4 points at 5,434; according to IG.

Fed chairman Powell is expected to give a speech at 10 a.m. ET (5 p.m. London time). The address comes after recent comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that he wasn't thrilled with the work of the central bank.

Furthermore, market players are also digesting news that trade talks between the U.S. and China ended Thursday without any progress on the same day that new tariffs began.

Back in Europe, minutes from the last European Central Bank meeting showed protectionism and a global trade war are the biggest risks to the euro zone growth.

On the data front, there will be mortgage approval numbers out in the U.K. at 9.30 a.m. London time.