Former head of CDC Tom Frieden arrested and charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment 

Tom Frieden, former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has been arrested amid allegations of forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.

NYPD officers from Brooklyn's special victims division arrested Frieden on Friday morning. He is expected in court later in the day.

Frieden was director of the CDC between 2009 and 2017, leading the agency as it worked to end the Ebola epidemic and an outbreak of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis. He was also previously New York City Health Commissioner from 2002 and 2009.

Frieden now serves as president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, a global health non-profit.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's Meg Tirrell and Jim Forkin contributed to this report.