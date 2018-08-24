Ice Cube and the BIG3 ring Friday's closing bell at the Nasdaq 55 Mins Ago | 00:56

Lengendary producer, actor and musician Ice Cube and entertainment executive, Jeff Kwatinetz ended the trading day by ringing the closing bell at the Nasdaq.

Ice Cube and Kwatinetz co-founded the basketball league, the BIG3, in 2017. It's a professional 3-on-3 league made up of former NBA players and coaches.

The BIG3 is not in the same competition as the NBA mainly because the rules and format are drastically different. Games are 50 points, halftime takes place once a team reaches 25 points, and 4-point shots could be taken from different areas around the court. The average television viewer is 13 years younger than those who watch the NBA.

Three-on-three basketball is getting more attention and has been added to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The 2018 Championship game will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night.