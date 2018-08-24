Longtime Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg granted immunity in Cohen probe

With all these people granted immunity, this story has only one ending, says NYT's Jim Stewart 32 Mins Ago | 01:57

Allen Weisselberg, longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, has been granted immunity by federal prosecutors as part of their investigation into President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, NBC News reported Friday, citing multiple people with knowledge of the matter.

Cohen admitted on Tuesday that he had facilitated unlawful payments to two women at Trump's direction in order to keep unfavorable information about the president, who at the time was still a candidate, from becoming public. In a legal document related to the case, Weisselberg, who is referred to as "Executive-1," is accused of instructing a Trump Organization employee to reimburse Cohen for one of the payments.

News of Weisselberg's immunity deal follows a Thursday report that David Pecker, the chairman of publishing giant American Media, had received federal immunity as part of the Cohen investigation. The deal will escalate pressure on the president, who was implicated in a number of crimes that Cohen pleaded guilty to on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

Pecker shared information about the payments with prosecutors in exchange for immunity, including details about the president's knowledge of the payments.

Weisselberg's ties to the president go back decades: He has overseen the Trump Organization's finances, been involved in the Trump Foundation, the president's charity, and has managed Trump's private trust alongside his eldest sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. He was reportedly subpoenaed by prosecutors earlier this year to testify before a grand jury as part of that inquiry.

Trump and his attorneys have denied any wrongdoing, and Trump had pushed back angrily against Cohen's plea bargain with prosecutors. In a Fox News interview earlier this week, the president said it should be "illegal" for people facing criminal charges to make deals with the government.

"It's called flipping, and it almost ought to be illegal," Trump said of Cohen's move. "It's not a fair thing."