Trump's China tariffs could deal another blow to this South Carolina county

In just over a month, a local plant in Winnsboro, South Carolina, will close its doors, pointing blame at the Trump administration's tariffs on imported goods from China, unless it's granted a lifeline in the trade war. Element Electronics, which assembles televisions made from imported Chinese parts, says it will lay off 126 workers in the process.

In a letter sent to government officials, obtained by CNBC, the company said the "layoff and closure is a result of the new tariffs that were recently and unexpectedly imposed on many goods imported from China, including the key television components used in our assembly operations in Winnsboro."

The company added it hopes the closure will be temporary and it will be able to reopen in "three to six months." The letter says the closing will commence on Oct. 5, with a skeleton crew of eight remaining.

Element did not respond to repeated requests for comment from CNBC. In a statement on its Facebook page, Element wrote: "As we are the only USA assembler of televisions, we believe the inclusion of our parts on the list of affected products is accidental and resolvable. Element is working hard to have our parts removed from the tariff list and we remain hopeful that the closure of our South Carolina factory will be avoided."

State Sen. Mike Fanning, D-17th Dist., said keeping the factory open is his top priority, adding that state lawmakers at every level are putting aside partisan politics to save these jobs, including Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, a Trump ally.