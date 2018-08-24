US showcase soccer games under threat as Spanish players consider strike action

Plans by Spain's top flight soccer league to hold regular season games in the U.S. are under threat.

AFE, a union representing Spanish soccer players, refused this week to rule out strike action at a meeting in Madrid attended by senior players, including Barcelona's Sergio Busquets and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, from each of La Liga's 20 clubs.

La Liga announced last week a partnership with multinational media, sports and entertainment group Relevent Sports and plans to play Spanish fixtures in the U.S.

The players at the AFE meeting unanimously opposed the proposal.

Relevent was founded by Stephen Ross, who owns the Miami Dolphins NFL team. The firm is also responsible for the annual pre-season International Champions Cup soccer tournament that features top European sides playing at stadiums across North America.

Details remain vague since the announcement, but the reaction by the teams has been far from positive. La Liga has not given details on when the first match in the U.S. will take place, how many games per season would be involved, how they would be selected or whether it would compensate the loss of home advantage for teams involved.

"The captains are surprised and angry that such an important decision was taken without being consulted. The players are unanimously against this, no-one is in favour of it," AFE President David Aganzo told a news conference. "There are some clubs that are in favor and others that are against it, but I'm speaking on behalf of the footballers."