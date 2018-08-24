Watch: Trump delivers remarks at GOP dinner in Ohio

[The stream is slated to start at 6 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks on Friday at a Republican Party fundraiser in Ohio. The president, who carried the state handily in 2016, will support Ohio GOP candidates ahead of the November midterms, local party officials have said.

Earlier on Friday, the Trump-endorsed Republican state senator Troy Balderson was officially declared the winner of a House seat that had been considered too close to call for weeks. Balderson narrowly defeated his Democratic challenger Danny O'Connor in a district that is traditionally a lock for the GOP.

Meanwhile, the president remains engaged in a public feud with Ohio's Republican governor. Last month, Gov. John Kasich called on fellow members of his party to join him in criticizing the president.

"It's been pretty lonely out here," Kasich, one of the GOP's most prominent critics of the president, told The Guardian in July. Kasich is polling better among Democrats than Republicans, according to a June poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.