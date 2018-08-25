Tributes, condolences pour in following Sen. McCain's death

America's warrior politician Sen. John McCain died Saturday after a year-long fight with brain cancer.

McCain, 81, was a naval aviator, prisoner of war, conservative statesman, and presidential candidate.

Tributes and condolences poured in the wake of McCain's passing from politicians, the U.S. military's top brass, and celebrities.

"I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning," wrote McCain's daughter Meghan in an emotional statement.

"In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man."

McCain's wife, Cindy, paid tribute to her late husband by writing on Twitter, "I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved best."

President Donald Trump, former presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter remembered the late 2008 Republican presidential nominee.

"Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did," President Obama wrote in a statement. "But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John's best, he showed up what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt."

President Bill Clinton wrote in a statement that he would always be grateful for McCain's efforts to "put partisanship aside to do what he thought was best for the country."

"John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, whose son Beau Biden died of the same brain cancer McCain was diagnosed with, offered his condolences to the late senator's family.

"John McCain's life is proof that some truths are timeless. Character. Courage. Integrity. Honor. A life embodying those truths casts a long, long shadow. John McCain will cast a long shadow." "His impact on America hasn't ended. Not even close. It will go on for many years to come."

"Today we lost an American original. Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life - and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self."

"We have lost a man who steadfastly represented the best ideals of our country. As a Naval Officer and defiant prisoner of war, John McCain stood with his brothers-in-arms until they returned home together," Defense secretary James Mattis wrote in a statement. "

"His was a life well lived, one whose actions epitomized the motto of his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy: non sibi, sed patriae—'not for self, but for country.' On behalf of all of the men and women of the Department of Defense, we will remain forever grateful for the life, the passion, and the example of Senator John McCain. Our sympathy and kindest wishes are with Cindy and his family."

Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin, who was McCain's vice presidential nominee, called him an "American original" and a friend.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, the nation's highest ranking military official, described McCain as a lifelong and tireless advocate of the U.S. military.

"He traveled the world to meet personally with Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, to hear what they had to say, and to see firsthand our military in action on the front lines. Senator McCain recognized the sacrifice and hardships military members and their families can experience and proudly served as their champion in Congress."

"While we mourn Senator McCain's passing, we are eternally grateful for his distinguished service to our nation, his advocacy of the U.S. military, and the incredible example he set for us all," Dunford wrote.

Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley called McCain a "true hero" and added "There will never be another John McCain. May he rest in peace."

Heartfelt reactions from other political heavyweights poured in as well: