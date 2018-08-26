Tech executives have a higher profile than ever before, whether it's Amazon's Jeff Bezos becoming the world's richest person and simultaneously a favorite punching bag of President Donald Trump or Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg being called to testify before congress about abuse of his company's platform by foreign actors.

With fame and fortune comes security risks — at home and on the road.

Facebook said in July that it approved a $10 million pre-tax allowance for CEO Zuckerberg to cover, among other things, "the costs of security personnel for his protection." That was an increase from $7.3 million in 2017.

Here's how much tech companies are spending to protect and transport some of the industry's best-known executives: