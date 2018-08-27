Trading Nation

Watch five market experts explain what investors should do next as stocks hit all-time highs

Stocks hit all-time highs — these experts break down what investors should do next   

Stocks are at all-time highs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all in record territory Monday morning, as stocks jumped on signs of progress on a NAFTA deal between Mexico and the United States.

"If you're looking at your portfolio, I don't think it's a bad idea to take some gains, especially from some areas of the market that have done best," Tim Courtney, Exencial Wealth Advisors CIO, told CNBC on Friday. "Take some of those gains and have some money set aside that you can use as dry powder if the market pulls back."

"But the problem with doing that with a lot of your assets is you could very well miss," Courtney added.

Here's what five market experts had to say about what investors should do next with stocks hitting record highs.

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

