Box falls after earnings on weak guidance

Box shares dropped as much as 5 percent after the company reported earnings for the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year and offered slightly weak guidance for the third quarter. Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call with analysts at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Here's how Box did in its second quarter, which ended July 31:

Earnings: Loss of 5 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. loss of 6 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

Loss of 5 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. loss of 6 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters. Revenue: $148.2 million, vs. $146.5 million as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

The company's revenue was up 20.6 percent on a year-over-year basis, according to a statement. There were 11 deals worth more than $500,000 in the quarter, up from eight in the year-ago quarter, Box CEO Aaron Levie told CNBC on Tuesday.

Executives are forecasting that in the fiscal third quarter, Box will report a loss of between 8 cents and 7 cents per share, excluding certain items, on $154 million to $155 million in revenue. That's a little worse than what analysts were looking for: Expectations were a loss of 6 cents per share, excluding certain items, on $155 million in revenue in the fiscal third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.

Box slightly updated its guidance for the full 2019 fiscal year. It's now expecting a loss of 18 cents to 16 cents per share, excluding certain items, on $606 million to $608 million in revenue. That's in line with analysts' expectations of 18 cents per share, excluding certain items, on $606.5 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters.

In the past few quarters Box has been focused on increasing the amount of revenue it generates from each of its customers, as it aims to achieve a $1 billion revenue run rate by the second half of its 2021 fiscal year.

"While recent go-to-market initiatives should help drive improved revenue per customer trends in the out years, we believe concern over Box's ability to reach this objective remains an overhang on shares," Raymond James analysts led by Brian Peterson wrote in a Monday note.

Changes to salespeople's compensation plans that are meant to encourage larger deals are having their desired effect, Rosenblatt Securities' Marshall Senk wrote in a Friday note. There are also more deals involving multiple products in Box's pipeline, Senk wrote.

"It's still early, because of just the amount of time it kind of takes to ripple through the entire sales organization, so we're still seeing some segments in the business kind of still have to kind of catch up to this transformation, but we're seeing great growth in ... the number of big deals, which is a really key metric of this transformation," Levie told CNBC. Two-thirds of deals worth more than $100,000 in the quarters include new Box products, Levie said.

The company now has more than 87,000 business customers, up from more than 85,000 one quarter ago.

Box stock is up 27 percent since the beginning of the year.

-- CNBC's Josh Lipton contributed to this report.