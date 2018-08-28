Google made new search tools to help veterans find better jobs

Tech Drivers

  • Former members of the military can now search "jobs for veterans," enter the military branch they served in and see results for job openings that match their skill sets.
  • Google will also allow businesses to identify as "veteran-owned" or "veteran-led" in Google Maps and mobile search results.
Google rolled out a series of search tools Monday to help military veterans find better jobs after returning to civilian life, the company said in a blog post.

"We hope to use our technology to help veterans understand the full range of opportunities open to them across many different fields. Right now those opportunities are getting lost in translation," Matthew Hudson, a program manager for Google Cloud and veteran of the Air Force, said in the blog post.

"I'm proud that my fellow veteran Googlers and I had the chance to provide input on these tools to make sure we're best serving those who so dutifully served our country," Hudson said.

Google also announced it would be donating a $2.5 million grant to the USO to fund Google-specific IT training to former military.

