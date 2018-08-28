J.P. Morgan just hired a top Google executive in a big bet on artificial intelligence

Here's how artificial intelligence can be used to beat the market 3:07 PM ET Mon, 27 Aug 2018 | 03:06

Tech giants such as Google's Alphabet and Facebook, Silicon Valley startups, and a swath of industrial and financial firms are all vying for a small group of proven AI experts who can help create an automated future. That means the market for specialists in the technology has never been hotter, resulting in compensation that reaches into the millions of dollars in some cases.

In a push to prevent fintech firms and established tech giants from luring their customers, banks are increasingly looking outside finance for managers in technologies from machine learning to blockchain. About one-third of J.P. Morgan's recent senior hires are from outside the industry, according to the lender.

In May, the bank hired Manuela Veloso, head of the machine-learning department at Carnegie Mellon University, to help identify opportunities that "could potentially transform financial services," according to a memo sent at the time.

As a result of the advent of artificial intelligence and related technologies, the next few years are likely to feature more innovation and upheaval than previous eras.