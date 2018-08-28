J.P. Morgan just hired a top Google executive in a big bet on artificial intelligence

J.P. Morgan Chase poached a senior executive from Google amid a war for talent among corporations seeking to create the next generation of artificial intelligence-powered services.
The bank hired Apoorv Saxena, Google's head of product management for cloud-based artificial intelligence, according to a memo obtained exclusively by CNBC. Saxena will be joining the firm on Aug. 31 as head of artificial intelligence and machine-learning services. He will also be head of asset and wealth management artificial intelligence technology. He will be based in Palo Alto, California.