A federal judge on Tuesday said she would bar the press and other members of the public from jury selection for the next trial of trial of Paul Manafort, and also delayed until Sept. 24 opening statements in the case of the ex-Trump campaign chief.

But jury selection for Manafort's trial on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller will still begin Sept. 17.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., said that postponing opening statements represented a compromise between Manafort's lawyers and Mueller.

Manafort's defense team had wanted a one-week delay in the start of the trial, which begins with jury selection, while Mueller's team of prosecutors wanted to hew to the original Sept. 17 start date. Jury selection could take several days to complete.

Manafort, 69, who is being held in jail without bond, is charged in the case with money laundering, failing to register as a foreign agent and witness tampering. He has pleaded not guilty, and did not appear, by his own choice, at Tuesday's hearing.

The longtime Republican operative was convicted Aug. 21 of eight criminal counts, including tax and bank fraud, at his first trial in Alexandria, Virginia. The jury in that case deadlocked on 10 other charges.

Mueller has until Wednesday to decide whether to have Manafort retried on those counts.

Manafort is the first person charged by Mueller to go trial. The charges against him are related to his consulting work for a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine which predated his tenure with the Trump campaign in 2016.

Mueller is continuing to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as well as possible collusion between the Kremlin and President Donald Trump's campaign.

Trump has repeatedly denied any coordination with Russia by his campaign.

