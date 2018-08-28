The path to Senate control goes through Arizona and Florida: Here are Tuesday's primaries to watch

As November's midterm elections draw closer, two of the most pivotal states in the fight for control of Congress hold primary elections Tuesday.

Voters in Arizona and Florida choose nominees for two of the country's most important Senate races, along with a handful of highly competitive House elections. Democrats will vie to challenge GOP Gov. Doug Ducey in Arizona, while both major parties will jostle to replace Rick Scott, Florida's Republican governor and a Senate candidate.

In Oklahoma, a primary runoff will determine the Republican contender in the race for governor.

After Tuesday's elections, only a few more primaries — mostly in small, blue-leaning Northeastern states — will take place before November. Democrats are trying to flip 23 GOP-held seats to win a majority in the House. Meanwhile, the GOP faces a favorable map as it tries to keep or expand its 51-49 seat majority in the Senate.

Here are notable races to watch on Tuesday: