This man was so fed up trying to get his Tesla fixed that he ended up doing it himself   

"I was infuriated beyond belief because everyone told me that it was an impossible car to work on" he said.
They were wrong.
"When I opened it up, I find out that it's the easiest car I've ever worked on. Easiest device I've ever worked on. They built a Lego car. It's like putting together Legos, taking apart Legos. If you can put together Legos you can put together a Tesla Model S."
Now, Furstenwerth is thinking about how to help other out-of-warranty Model S owners fix their cars on their own, too.
"I want to see Tesla wildly succeed," he says. "I have no problem with them being vertically integrated, and running things the way they do for cars that are in warranty. But if they want to get in the mass market, unless they're gonna run every single service center in every single small town, there's no way it's acceptable to have people for minor issues drive and kill an entire day to go to the service center, just for some free Keurig coffee."
Since he fixed his Model S, he's put more than 2,000 miles on it, driving it from Seattle to Detroit, Michigan, he says.