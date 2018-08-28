This man was so fed up trying to get his Tesla fixed that he ended up doing it himself   

Because he lives on an island outside of Seattle, Furstenwerth getting into a Tesla service center required a long drive. He wouldn't always be guaranteed to have a loaner car to get him back home, either. Tesla did not offer its Tesla Rangers service, a kind of mobile mechanic that comes to an owners' house, where he lived.

So he looked to independents. He found, unfortunately, a dearth of professional mechanics willing and able to work on his Model S.

That's because Tesla doesn't make spare parts, diagnostic tools and even repair manuals readily available. After market parts aren't abundant, either. No major player manufactures these today.

The few who can fix a Model S, and even fewer who can fix a Roadster, are left to buy "parts cars," and salvage parts from used Tesla vehicles. Some reverse engineer and make these parts with 3-D printers.