While political news is likely to move equity markets somewhat on Tuesday, investors in the bond market will be awaiting the latest news out of the economic space.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, advance economic indicators will be released, followed by the S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index at 9 a.m. ET. These data will then be followed by consumer confidence and the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity at 10 a.m. ET, and the Dallas Fed's Texas Service Sector Outlook survey, which is scheduled to come out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $65 billion in four-week bills and $37 billion in five-year notes. No sizes of impending auctions are set to be announced.

Overall, market participants around the world are digesting news surrounding the U.S. and Mexico, who secured a new trade deal on Monday.