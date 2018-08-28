Watch: White House briefs press as Trump picks fight with Google over search results

[The stream is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was slated to brief reporters Tuesday, after President Donald Trump railed against search engine Google's news results about himself.

Trump claimed in a pair of bellicose, early-morning tweets that the results displayed from a search for "Trump News" on Google were "RIGGED" to favor negative stories.

"This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!" Trump warned.

Google pushed back hard in a statement later Tuesday morning. "Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don't bias our results toward any political ideology," a spokesperson said.

Sanders suggested to NBC News that she would address the issue during the press briefing that afternoon.