Asia markets set for a mixed open as NAFTA talks remain in focus

Overnight, the S&P 500 extended its gains to close at another record high of 2,897.52 after crossing the 2,900 mark earlier in the day for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite, which also saw another all-time high and rose 0.1 percent to 8,030.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 14.38 points to 26,064.02.

The moves stateside came as Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland traveled to Washington on Tuesday to resume negotiations about the future of NAFTA, a day after the U.S. and Mexico announced that they had agreed to a new trade deal.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 94.720 at 6:48 a.m. HK/SIN.

The Japanese yen traded largely flat against the dollar at 111.18 yen while the Australian dollar traded at $0.7336 at 6:49 a.m. HK/SIN.

In the oil markets, global benchmark brent crude futures fell 26 cents to settle at $75.95 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 34 cents to settle at $68.53 a barrel.

Here is a look at the day ahead:

Singapore – July trade data at 1:00 p.m. HK/SIN

Turkey – July trade data; economic confidence at 3:00 p.m. HK/SIN

