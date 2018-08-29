Asia Markets

Asia markets set for a mixed open as NAFTA talks remain in focus

  • Asia markets are set for a mixed open on Wednesday following another round of record highs on Wall Street overnight.
  • On Tuesday, Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland arrived in Washington to resume trade negotiations on the future of NAFTA following the announcement of a deal being reached between the U.S. and Mexico.

Asia markets are set for a mixed open on Wednesday after Wall Street extended gains overnight — with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting another record high — on the back of positive trade news.

Nikkei futures in Chicago were at 22,830 and Osaka at 22,800 respectively. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,813.47.

Down Under, SPI futures were at 6,270 as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,304.7.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

Overnight, the S&P 500 extended its gains to close at another record high of 2,897.52 after crossing the 2,900 mark earlier in the day for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite, which also saw another all-time high and rose 0.1 percent to 8,030.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 14.38 points to 26,064.02.

The moves stateside came as Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland traveled to Washington on Tuesday to resume negotiations about the future of NAFTA, a day after the U.S. and Mexico announced that they had agreed to a new trade deal.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 94.720 at 6:48 a.m. HK/SIN.

The Japanese yen traded largely flat against the dollar at 111.18 yen while the Australian dollar traded at $0.7336 at 6:49 a.m. HK/SIN.

In the oil markets, global benchmark brent crude futures fell 26 cents to settle at $75.95 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 34 cents to settle at $68.53 a barrel.

Here is a look at the day ahead:

  • Singapore – July trade data at 1:00 p.m. HK/SIN
  • Turkey – July trade data; economic confidence at 3:00 p.m. HK/SIN

– Reuters contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
OIL
---
BRENT
---
.DJITR
---
NASDAQ
---
.SP500
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---