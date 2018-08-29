Google is now selling a special $50 key that adds an extra layer of security when you access important online accounts. It's called the Titan Security Key, and I recently started using one.

Here's why it matters: normally, you might just use a password to log in to all of your online accounts, like Gmail, Facebook and Dropbox. That's not very secure, even if you use a different password everywhere. Maybe you've upped your security to 2-factor authentication, which can send a text message to your phone that's required in addition to a password each time you log in. But even that isn't as secure as the Titan Security Key.

Instead, Google's Titan Security Key is a piece of hardware that acts as the master password for everything you need to access. Just don't lose it.

I tested it out and it's pretty neat, here's what you need to know.