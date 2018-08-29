Now you can finally have breakfast at Tiffany's in Singapore

The 1961 classic movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's" features Audrey Hepburn as the elegant Holly Golightly gazing through the windows of the jewelry store while having her early morning coffee and bun.

Now fans of the film can actually have their own Breakfast at Tiffany's experience, if they live in Singapore.

The Tiong Bahru Bakery on the city's Eng Hoon Street has been taken over by the jewelry company and features Tiffany-blue painted windows, tables and chairs, as well as branded coffee cups. Tiffany is also offering free coffee and croissants from a cart outside its store at Singapore's ION Orchard shopping mall.