Now you can finally have breakfast at Tiffany's in Singapore

The 1961 classic movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's" features Audrey Hepburn as the elegant Holly Golightly gazing through the windows of the jewelry store while having her early morning coffee and bun.

Now fans of the film can actually have their own Breakfast at Tiffany's experience, if they live in Singapore.

The Tiong Bahru Bakery on the city's Eng Hoon Street has been taken over by the jewelry company and features Tiffany-blue painted windows, tables and chairs, as well as branded coffee cups. Tiffany is also offering free coffee and croissants from a cart outside its store at Singapore's ION Orchard shopping mall.

It's all part of a promotion for Tiffany's Paper Flowers jewelry line, a collection launching on September 1 with actress Elle Fanning already starring in ads for the new range.

Fanning has also recorded a version of "Moon River," the Academy-Award winning song featuring in the "Breakfast at Tiffany's" movie, written by hip hop artist A$AP Ferg. Fanning is shown in a May advertising campaign dancing outside a Tiffany store as the song plays.

This isn't the first time Tiffany's has served breakfast. The Blue Box Café at its New York flagship store opened in November (main picture), offering a $32 two-course breakfast, a $42 set lunch or a $52 tea.

"Breakfast at Tiffany's" isn't the only movie to feature the store with 1993's "Sleepless in Seattle" and 2002's "Sweet Home Alabama" both shooting scenes at its Fifth Avenue flagship.

The company's shares rose 4.2 percent in premarket trading Tuesday, after it reported higher than expected quarterly earnings. Net sales in the Americas, which accounts for nearly half of the company's total sales, rose 8 percent to $475 million, Reuters reported.