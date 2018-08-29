An upset in Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday sets up what is likely to be a heated fight for the soul of a swing state between an unabashed liberal and a Republican trying to channel President Donald Trump.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a self-described progressive who has the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders, triumphed over Democratic establishment choice Gwen Graham. He will face Trump-backed Rep. Ron DeSantis in November. If Gillum, 39, can beat his fellow 39-year-old in DeSantis, he would become Florida's first black governor.

Also in the state, voters officially set up the closely watched U.S. Senate contest between incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican Gov. Rick Scott. The race is the most expensive in this year's midterms so far. Florida also chose nominees for a handful of competitive House races.

In Arizona, Republican Rep. Martha McSally emerged from a bitter GOP Senate primary on Tuesday. She will face Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema in her bid for outgoing GOP Sen. Jeff Flake's seat in November. Tuesday also set the stage for some House battles in Arizona, including one for the seat McSally vacated to run for Senate.

Here are Tuesday's notable results: