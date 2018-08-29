Trump says he is optimistic Canada will join trade deal 

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is optimistic Canada will join the new trade deal the U.S. forged with Mexico that is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump's remarks followed a White House meeting announcing a grant for a program supporting drug-free communities.

"I think Canada very much wants to make the deal," Trump told reporters following the roundtable discussion. "It probably won't be good at all if they don't."

Trump also reiterated his Friday deadline for the U.S.' northern ally to join the NAFTA replacement, which Trump coined "The United States-Mexico Trade Agreement" earlier in the week.

"I think we're probably on track. We'll see what happens," Trump said.

Despite the tensions between the U.S. and Canada during the ongoing negotiations, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signaled his willingness to meet Trump's Friday deadline.

But, he said Wednesday at a press conference in northern Ontario, "No NAFTA deal is better than a bad NAFTA deal."

Canadian trade officials were at the White House negotiating "late into the evening," Trump said at the roundtable on Wednesday, adding, "With Canada we're doing very well."

But if the talks break down, the U.S. may have to resort to slapping auto tariffs on Canada, according to Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic advisor.

"If we can't get a good strong fair deal with Canada ... the U.S. might have to resort to auto tariffs," Kudlow said Monday.

Stocks touched record levels after Trump announced the new deal Monday in a live speakerphone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.