Trump says 'no reason' for military exercises with South Korea despite stalled nuke talks with North

  • Trump said "there is no reason ... to be spending large amounts of money on joint U.S.-South Korea war games," amid stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea.
  • Trump canceled the joint military exercise in June due to "tremendously expensive" costs and what he called their "provocative" nature.
  • Trump's move falls out of step with the Pentagon, which has maintained that the joint exercises are routine, purely defensive and vital to maintaining readiness on the Korean Peninsula.
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and President Donald Trump are seen following a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., July 20, 2017.
DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro
President Donald Trump on Wednesday indicated that the U.S. will not participate in joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his "warm" relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, even as U.S. efforts to denuclearize the reclusive dictatorship have stalled.

"There is no reason at this time to be spending large amounts of money on joint U.S.-South Korea war games," Trump said in a string of tweets Wednesday.

Trump's announcement came a day after Secretary of Defense James Mattis said that there were no plans to cancel future exercises with South Korea.

"As you know, we took this step to suspend several of the larger exercises as a good-faith measure coming out of the Singapore summit," Mattis said Tuesday at the Pentagon. It was his first press briefing in five months, a timeline that has included President Donald Trump's high-profile meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have no plans at this time to suspend any more exercises. We will work very closely, as I said, with the secretary of State and what he needs done," he added, noting that forces on the Korean Peninsula have continued with small-scale training exercises.

US position against North Korea 'worse off' than before the Trump-Kim summit   

The secretary's comments came on the heels of a canceled U.S. delegation trip headed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump scrapped Pompeo's bilateral meeting because "sufficient progress" had not been made in regard to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Read more: Trump cancels Pompeo trip to North Korea, cites lack of progress on denuclearization

After meeting with reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, Trump canceled the bilateral training exercise between the U.S. and ally South Korea, citing their "tremendously expensive" costs.

"We save a fortune by not doing war games, as long as we are negotiating in good faith — which both sides are!" Trump tweeted after his summit with Kim in June.

"I think it's inappropriate to be having war games. No. 1, we save money. A lot. And No. 2, it really is something that I think they [North Korea] very much appreciated," Trump said, adding that flying U.S. Air Force bombers in regional training missions was another drain on resources.

Trump's move falls out of step with the Pentagon, which has maintained that the joint exercises are routine, purely defensive and vital to maintaining readiness on the Korean Peninsula.

There are currently 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, a legacy of the Korean War, which halted in 1953 in an armistice that left the two Koreas technically still at war.

