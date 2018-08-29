US Treasury yields fall ahead of GDP data



As political developments continue to rattle global equity markets, investors in the bond market will likely be turning their attention to more fresh economic data on Wednesday.

Mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, with pending home sales figures for July due out at 10 a.m. ET. A vital piece of information that is likely to shake up markets Wednesday is the second estimate for the second quarter's gross domestic product (GDP) data, which is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $31 billion in seven-year notes and $17 billion in two-year floating rate notes (FRNs). No sizes of impending auctions are set to be announced.

Switching to political news, market participants will be paying close attention to trade talks between the U.S. and major economies. On Monday, the States secured a new trade deal with Mexico, which would replace the current NAFTA agreement and last for 16 years.

In the latest surrounding the debate, Canada re-joined talks with the two nations on Tuesday, with Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland telling reporters that Mexico's "difficult" concessions to the States earlier this week would help lead the way for productive discussions between all the countries this week; according to Reuters.