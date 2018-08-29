Bonds

US Treasury yields fall ahead of GDP data

  • Mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, with pending home sales figures for July due out at 10 a.m. ET.
  • A vital piece of information that is likely to shake up markets Wednesday is the second estimate for the second quarter's gross domestic product (GDP) data, which is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $31 billion in seven-year notes and $17 billion in two-year FRNs.

U.S. government debt prices ticked higher on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.871 percent at 5:50 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.025 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Symbol
Yield
  
Change
%Change
US 3-MO
---
US 1-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
US 10-YR
---
US 30-YR
---


As political developments continue to rattle global equity markets, investors in the bond market will likely be turning their attention to more fresh economic data on Wednesday.

Mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, with pending home sales figures for July due out at 10 a.m. ET. A vital piece of information that is likely to shake up markets Wednesday is the second estimate for the second quarter's gross domestic product (GDP) data, which is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $31 billion in seven-year notes and $17 billion in two-year floating rate notes (FRNs). No sizes of impending auctions are set to be announced.

Switching to political news, market participants will be paying close attention to trade talks between the U.S. and major economies. On Monday, the States secured a new trade deal with Mexico, which would replace the current NAFTA agreement and last for 16 years.

In the latest surrounding the debate, Canada re-joined talks with the two nations on Tuesday, with Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland telling reporters that Mexico's "difficult" concessions to the States earlier this week would help lead the way for productive discussions between all the countries this week; according to Reuters.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that he was optimistic on striking a deal with Canada, but added that the White House was ready to go forward with Mexico alone, if it isn't executed. The U.S. is hoping an agreement with Canada will be made before the week draws to a close.

No speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Wednesday.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
US 10-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
AGG
---
BND
---