American Outdoor Brands jumps more than 15 percent after earnings beat

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation jumped more than 12 percent after the bell on Thursday after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street analysts' expectations.

Here's how the company did compared with Thomson Reuters consensus estimates:

Earnings per share: 21 cents vs. 12 cents expected

Revenue: $138.8 million vs. $134.5 million expected

The company reported earnings guidance of 11 to 15 cents per share, higher than analysts' estimates of 8 cents per share.

American Outdoor Brands was known as Smith & Wesson Holdings until 2016, after its firearms brand that makes up the majority of the company's revenues.

Shares of the company closed at $9.77 on Thursday after falling more than 3 percent during the trading day.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.