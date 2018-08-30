Argentina's currency crashes to an all-time low as it asks the IMF for emergency funds

Argentina is struggling to cope with yet another financial crisis.

Investors are increasingly concerned Latin America's third-largest economy could soon default as it struggles to repay heavy government borrowing. This comes after Argentina's government unexpectedly asked for the early release of a $50 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday.

The Argentine peso crashed to record lows on the news, falling more than 7 percent to hit 34.10 against the dollar in the previous session. It was the biggest one-day decline in the peso since the currency was allowed to float almost three years ago.

The peso is down more than 45 percent against the greenback this year, exacerbating pre-existing fears over the country's weakening economy while inflation is running at 25.4 percent this year.