EA shares plunge after gamemaker delays the release of key game 'Battlefield V,' adjusting guidance

Shares of Electronic Arts plunged more than 6 percent at market open Thursday after the gamemaker announced it is delaying the release of "Battlefield V" by a month and adjusted its full-year guidance to reflect the lower sales.

The next iteration of EA's popular Battlefield series will now launch on November 20, the company said in a release. That distances the release from some other highly anticipated game launches like Activision Blizzard's "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" and Take-Two's "Red Dead Redemption 2" — both set to launch in October.

Analysts for Cowen had previously forecast weak numbers for "Battlefield V," saying its original release date would have made the title the "casualty of the crowded October window."

The delay also lowers the company's expected net bookings for fiscal year 2019 to $5.2 billion from $5.55 billion.

"We've had valuable feedback from our community, and we're going to take the time to make some final adjustments and deliver a great experience for our fans," Laura Miele, chief studios officer for the company, said in a statement.