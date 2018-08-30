Tech

Chinese tech giant Lenovo launches the world's first laptop with two screens

  • Lenovo launched the Yoga Book C930 at the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, Germany.
  • The company claims it's the world's first dual screen laptop.
  • It will cost 999 euro ($1,164) and will be available at the end of September.
The dual-screen Yoga Book C930 on display. 
Lenovo
Lenovo launched the world's first laptop with two screens Thursday as it looked to continue momentum from a recent rebound in PC sales.

The Yoga Book C930 is a 999 euro ($1,164) Windows device with the following features:

  • Two screens with a digital keyboard,
  • One screen that turns into an e-reader,
  • A bluetooth pen to write on the screen.

The device will be available from the end of September in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

After a difficult couple of years with declining PC and laptop sales, the market has seen a rebound that has helped Lenovo. The Chinese technology giant saw PC shipments rise over 11 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

Lenovo's PC revenues rose 19.8 percent year-on-year in the three months ending June 30. It has been helped by new products in both the tablet and PC categories and new devices like the Yoga Book that appeal to a different portion of the market.

The world's second-largest PC maker also launched a premium laptop called the Yoga C930. It runs Windows 10 and has a built-in sound bar designed to boost the entertainment experience.

Lenovo has looked to diversify revenues away from its core PC business with investments in so-called internet of things (IOT) technology. This term refers to internet-connected devices.

At the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, Germany, Lenovo unveiled a series of smart home products including an internet-connected plug, camera and light bulb. These will be compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant products with availability in the U.S. starting in November.

