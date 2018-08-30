Chinese tech giant Lenovo launches the world's first laptop with two screens

Lenovo launched the world's first laptop with two screens Thursday as it looked to continue momentum from a recent rebound in PC sales.

The Yoga Book C930 is a 999 euro ($1,164) Windows device with the following features:

Two screens with a digital keyboard,

One screen that turns into an e-reader,

A bluetooth pen to write on the screen.

The device will be available from the end of September in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

After a difficult couple of years with declining PC and laptop sales, the market has seen a rebound that has helped Lenovo. The Chinese technology giant saw PC shipments rise over 11 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).