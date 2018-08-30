Tech giants bet the future of TV is over $10,000 massive screens with eye-popping colors  

8K is a new technology and has several potential stumbling blocks that could hamper its adoption. The first is cost. Japan's Sharp already has a 70-inch 8K TV in the market which costs 11,199 euros in Europe or over $13,000. While Samsung and LG have not yet released prices for their 8K sets, analysts expect that it could be in this region. That cost of course is likely to come down over the years, but will limit the size of the audience at the beginning.

Another roadblock will be content.

"8K remains niche until programs are widely available in 8K which is years away," Neil Campling, co-head of the global thematic group at Mirabaud Securities, told CNBC by phone on Wednesday.

"We saw this with 4K. Very slow adoption to start and actually many early TVs were not compatible with 4K services."

That did change however with major content creators such as Netflix and Amazon creating shows in 4K. That process is currently not happening with 8K, although movie studios for example have the capability to do so.

The ability to get 8K content to consumers could also be an issue. Currently, broadband speeds are sufficient for 4K streaming off services like Netflix or Amazon. But they may not be for 8K content.

"It requires enormous amounts of bandwidth which for many people exceeds what they have coming into their homes. Or puts a huge burden on the broadband or cable supplier," Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight told CNBC by phone on Wednesday.

"So not only will there be difficulties in getting into people's homes, but there will be reluctance from broadband providers to provide it because it will cost so much for them to deliver," he added with the caveat that broadband speeds will eventually catch up.