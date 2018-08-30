Meet the Canadian software company that helped Kylie Jenner reportedly make almost a billion dollars

Social media star Kylie Jenner made headlines in July after Forbes magazine reported she was on track to become the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. Her company, Kylie Cosmetics, which is less than 2 years old, is already worth about $800 million, Forbes wrote.

Jenner doesn't employ hundreds of people or dish out insane sums of money for physical retail space. Instead, she uses the Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify to manage her business and host her website. Shopify, which is also used by companies like Tesla, Nestle and Budweiser, is a software as a service e-commerce platform — so businesses are provided with unlimited bandwidth and don't need to hire a web developer.