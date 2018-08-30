President Donald Trump spent his Thursday morning lashing out at the media, calling out reporters and news outlets by name and suggesting, apparently for the first time, that video of him explaining his decision to fire ex-FBI Director James Comey had been misleadingly presented.
"When Lester Holt got caught fudging my tape on Russia, they were hurt badly!" Trump said of the "NBC Nightly News" host. Trump did not provide any evidence for his claim that Holt had manipulated the tape, and it was not clear what the president meant by saying Holt was "caught" altering it.
Trump tweet What's going on at CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks - with @NBCNews being the worst. The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired(?) for incompetence, and much worse. When Lester Holt got caught fudging my tape on Russia, they were hurt badly!
A spokesman for NBC News declined to comment.
In a May 2017 interview just two days after he fired Comey, Trump told Holt he was thinking about the Russia probe when he made the decision. "You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should've won," Trump said in the interview. Watch the extended interview below.