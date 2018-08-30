The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Trump is considering new additions for both the White House counsel's office and his own personal legal team — including defense attorney Abbe Lowell, who represents Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner — to fortify his defenses against a possible impeachment fight should Democrats gain power in Congress.

Trump's personal lawyers have weighed in publicly on the prospect of Democrats lodging articles of impeachment against Trump, although it's unclear what role, if any, they would play in such a probe.

"Obviously it comes up, but it's not something on our mind right now," Trump's attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, told NBC News on Wednesday. "Right now, we're dealing with the report."

As Trump's longtime friend and most outspoken lawyer, Giuliani has instead chosen to focus on crafting a rebuttal to what he anticipates will be a report published by Mueller at the conclusion of his investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential election.

"We talk about impeachment from the point of view of, what are the steps we can take now to try to avoid it, to try to defeat it?" Giuliani told NBC. "The only thing you can do about it is try to make sure that whatever comes out in the report is rebutted properly. That's all you can do right now."

It is not clear when or if Mueller will indeed issue such a report.