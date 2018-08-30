Trump rejects EU offer to eliminate auto tariffs

President Donald Trump rejected an offer from the European Union to eliminate tariffs on cars if the U.S. did the same in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday.

Hours earlier, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told the European Parliament's trade committee that the EU is "willing to bring down even our car tariffs to zero, all tariffs to zero, if the U.S. does the same."

Trump said that the offer is "not good enough," adding that European "consumer habits are to buy their cars, not to buy our cars."

Currently, the U.S. imposes a 25 percent tariff on light trucks and pickups and 2.5 percent on smaller cars. The EU imposes a 10 percent tariff on all passenger vehicles.