A bipartisan spirit reigns as John McCain lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda

WASHINGTON—John McCain was honored Friday in a way that symbolized the Republican senator and former presidential candidate's vision for the country: politicians from both sides of the aisle sharing strong bonds even as they vie for power.

Lying in state under the rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, McCain was surrounded by dozens of colleagues from Congress and members of President Donald Trump's administration.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi walked together to place a wreath next to McCain's casket. Later, Pelosi escorted veteran conservative Republican Rep. Sam Johnson of Texas to the casket. Johnson, like McCain, was a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, rivals in their chamber, stood beside each other as they honored McCain.

There will be a memorial service for McCain at the National Cathedral on Saturday in Washington. The late Arizona senator will then be buried Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

At a time of intense partisan rancor, it was a stark example of how McCain's spirit and aptitude for reaching across the aisle could still live on, even for brief moments like these.

Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., said in an interview with CNBC after the ceremony that while he didn't always agree with McCain's policies, the Arizona "Maverick" should be remembered as an inspiration to future leaders, no matter their political affiliation.