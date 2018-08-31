Politics

Feds charge man linked to Paul Manafort associate with violating foreign agent registration law

  • An associate of Konstantin Kilimnik, the Russian co-defendant of ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, was charged Friday with failing to register with the federal goverment as an agent of foreign interests.
  • W. Samuel Patten allegedly did work for a Ukraine political party and a Ukraine oligarch, for whom he set up meetings with members of Congress, according to prosecutors.
  • Patten is connected to Konstantin Kilimnik, who was charged with Manafort in June by special counsel Robert Mueller with trying to tamper with potential witnesses against Manafort.
A long-time associate of a Russian co-defendant of ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort was charged Friday with failing to register with the federal goverment as an agent of foreign interests, according to a court document.

The associate, 47-year-old W. Samuel Patten of Washington, D.C., is due to appear in federal court in Washington on Friday morning.

He was charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act in so-called criminal information filed by the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, and the Justice Department's national security division. A criminal information is often used to charge a defendant when that person has agreed to plead guilty in the case.

The charge against Patten carries a maxmium possible sentence of five years in prison.

Patten has ties to Konstantin Kilimnik, the suspected Russian intelligence agent who in June was charged with Manafort for trying to tamper with potential witnesses against Manafort in pending criminal cases. Kilimnik had been an aide to Manafort.

Kilimnik is not identified in the charging document against Patten. Earlier this year, The Daily Beast reporterd that Kilimnik had set up a firm in 2015 called Begemot Ventures International, for which Patten served as an executive.

The document charging Patten says that Patten, since 2014, had done lobbying and consulting work with an unidentified Russian national for a Ukraine political party known as Opposition Bloc and party members who included a "prominent Ukraine oligarch," prosecutors said.

Patten and the Russian formed a company together to perform such work, consulting in Ukraine and lobbying in the United States, prosecutors say.

Patten's and the Russian's company received more than $1 million through an account in Cyprus for their services for Opposition Bloc and other work.

The charging document also says that Patten set up meetings for his Russian partner and the oligarch with members of Congress and their staffs on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in 2015.

"The activity was undertaken to promote the interests of [the oligarch] and Opposition Bloc to influence United States policy," the document said.

The Justice Department did not immediately return a request for comment by CNBC. A request for comment sent to the email address for Patten's company was not immediately returned.

Patten previously served as senior advisor to undersecretary of state for democracy and global affairs for eight months in 2008, at the tail end of the administration of President George W. Bush.

According to his LinkedIn page, he also had served as a legislative assistant to Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, for less than two years starting in 1999, and had been a campaign coordinator on the presidential campaign of Bush in 2000.

Manafort is set to go on trial next month in Washington on charges of money laundering, witness tampering, and failing to register as a foreign agent.

The longtime Republican operative was convicted last week of tax crimes and bank fraud in a separate trial in Virginia.

Both of those cases, in which Manafort has pleaded not guilty, were brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The cases relate to work that Manafort did in Ukraine for pro-Russia politicians, including former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych.. The politicians belonged to the Party of Regions, not to Opposition Bloc.

