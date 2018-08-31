Huawei launches its first Alexa smart speaker to take on Amazon, Google and Apple  

Huawei launched a speaker Friday that doubles up as an internet router and features Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, as it looks to challenge the likes of Google and Apple.

It marks the first time the Chinese technology giant has entered the smart speaker space.

The AI Cube looks very similar to the Google Home product, but Huawei has tried to differentiate itself from the competition by building in a 4G mobile internet router. That means people will be able to use it like a Wi-Fi hub as well.

Amazon Alexa is built into Huawei's device, allowing people to use all the different features that the e-commerce giant's voice assistant provide. That includes the numerous "skills" or apps that developers are building on Alexa.

Huawei currently does not have its own voice assistant technology. Using Alexa allows it to have a readily available voice assistant in several languages including German and English.

The AI Cube will initially be released in Europe toward the holiday season at the end of the year. Huawei did not say whether it would be available in the U.S. or China later, or the pricing of the device.