Abraham Lincoln. John F. Kennedy. Ronald Reagan. Rosa Parks. Unknown soldiers. Sen. John McCain joins the American pantheon of heroes who were honored by lying in state under the rotunda at the U.S. Capitol.

A solemn ceremony is scheduled to begin at about 11 a.m. ET Friday in the rotunda. Later, the public will be allowed to file past his flag-draped coffin to pay respects to the senator, who died Saturday, four days before his 82nd birthday. Anyone in line until 8 p.m. ET will be allowed to do view the casket, according to the senator's office.

McCain, who survived nearly six years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam and served 31 years in the Senate, died after a yearlong fight against brain cancer. He had succeeded Barry Goldwater to represent Arizona in the Senate, lost a White House bid to freshman Sen. Barack Obama and became an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican.

U.S. presidents are among those entitled to lay in state at the Capitol. The occasions are authorized by a congressional resolution or approved by the congressional leadership, according to the Architect of the Capitol's office.

Before McCain, the honor had been conducted 32 times, starting with former House Speaker Henry Clay on July 1, 1852, according to a list kept by the office. Lincoln was next, from April 19–21, 1865. The Rev. Billy Graham was the most recent, on Feb. 28–March 1. The occasions included three involving unknown soldiers, from the two World Wars and the Korean and Vietnam wars.