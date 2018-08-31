Captaining your country in an international soccer competition is tough enough, but the stakes have been raised for South Korea's Son Heung-min this year.

The attacker, who plays his club soccer with Tottenham Hotspur in England's Premier League, has been representing his country at the Asian Games in Jakarta, where only a gold medal will do if he's to gain an exemption from having to report for mandatory military service. If he is called up, then he would have to miss playing for a top Premier League club at the peak of his career.

The unusual scenario has come as a result of South Korean law which states that all able-bodied South Korean men must complete 21 months service in the military as a deterrent against their northern neighbor.

However, exemptions are offered to athletes who win gold at the Asian Games or a medal of any color at the Olympics.

Son joined Tottenham in 2015, scoring 47 goals in 140 games, making more Premier League appearances than any other Asian player.

He signed a new contract earlier this year and earns close to $5 million a year playing for the North London club. That improved deal is due to expire in 2023, but the 26-year-old has more immediate priorities with his national team.

"I think the players are mentally already there. We are so close to gold. We fight for that. I don't need to say anything, I am ready for that," said Son, following the semi-final victory over Vietnam.