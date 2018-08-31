Top VC Deals: Amazon buys Tapzo, Apple buys Akonia, and Outset raised a round to reinvent dialysis

Apple just had its best month in a decade and here's how to buy it for less 5 Hours Ago | 04:00

Apple has acquired Akonia Holographics, a start-up that makes lenses for augmented reality glasses. The deal was seen as a sign that Apple could be developing a headset or glasses that would superimpose digital information onto real world scenes. Prior to the acquisition, Akonia had raised $11.6 million in venture funding from investors including Acadia Woods Partners, according to Crunchbase. The deal marks the second augmented reality acquisition for Apple, after the iPhone maker bought AR software start-up Metaio in 2015.

VMWare is acquiring CloudHealth Technologies, a cloud management platform, in a deal reportedly valued at around $500 million. The start-up had raised $85 million in venture funding from enterprise investors including Kleiner Perkins, SAP-backed Sapphire Ventures, and Scale Venture Partners.