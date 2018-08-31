Politics

Trade talks with Canada will restart next week as Trump seeks a deal in 90 days 

  • The United States and Canada will restart trade talks next week after going past the Trump administration's Friday deadline without reaching a new trade agreement.
  • The U.S. and Mexico struck a deal earlier in the week.
  • The Trump administration notified Congress that it wants to sign a trade agreement with Mexico, and potentially Canada, in 90 days.
US trade rep: Canada trade negotiations to continue next week
US trade rep: Canada trade negotiations to continue next week   

Trade talks between the United States and Canada will kick off again Wednesday after the two sides ended Friday's tense negotiations without a deal.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump notified Congress that he wants to sign a trade agreement with Mexico, and potentially Canada, in 90 days, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement. The neighbors emerged from talks Friday, the White House's deadline for Canada to join in on a deal the U.S. struck with Mexico earlier in the week, without resolving sticking points.

"The talks were constructive, and we made progress. Our officials are continuing to work toward agreement," Lighthizer said.

Trump has sought to revise the three-nation trade agreement, which he says has punished American workers since it went into effect more than 20 years ago. The president has used tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods to bring the countries to the negotiating table and wants them to drop their own barriers on certain products.

The White House is on track to provide text of a deal to revise NAFTA to Congress within 30 days, senior administration officials said Friday. Officials believe the administration would comply with the law on approving trade agreements even if it moves toward a deal with only Mexico and not Canada.

The president's private comments, reported earlier by the Toronto Star, threw more uncertainty into the negotiating process at the last minute. In remarks to Bloomberg News reporters Thursday that the president wanted to be off the record, Trump said he would not make compromises in trade talks. Trump said that he would not publicly state his positions because "it's going to be so insulting they're not going to be able to make a deal," according to the Star report.

Commercial trucks exit the highway for the Bridge to Canada, in Detroit, Michigan, August 30, 2018
Rebecca Cook | Reuters
Commercial trucks exit the highway for the Bridge to Canada, in Detroit, Michigan, August 30, 2018

Speaking at an event in North Carolina on Friday afternoon, the president added that "it's just fine" if the U.S. does not make a deal with Canada. But he also tacked on a familiar threat to nudge Canada toward an agreement: tariffs.

"We just have to tariff those cars coming in. That's a lot of money coming into the coffers of the United States," he said.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland was set to hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. ET. Earlier, she said her country would not strike an agreement unless it was satisfied with it.

"We're looking for a good deal, not just any deal. We will only agree to a deal that is a good deal for Canada. We're not there yet," she told reporters.

The U.S. has focused in particular on Canada's agricultural policy, which Trump contends has unfairly curbed sales of U.S. dairy products there. He also aims to boost American farmers in Midwestern states who helped to propel him to the White House. Many of those farmers have taken a hit from the effects of the White House's mounting trade conflicts with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

In his official notification to Congress on Friday, the president outlined some of his goals for a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, which he hopes to sign by the end of November. He contended that his administration has made progress toward a deal that "will help American farmers by ensuring fairer market conditions and improved market access" and "create a more level playing field for American workers."

"In short, this agreement is a great deal for the American people. It sets a new tone for all trade agreements, proof of the high standard that my Administration will require of any country entering a new trade agreement with the United States," the president wrote.

The Trump administration currently seeks new trade deals with China and the European Union, as well as other countries around the world. The White House has tried to balance an exchange of tariffs with major trading partners — largely designed to promote negotiations — with a desire to come to new trade agreements.

Read Lighthizer's full statement:

"Today the President notified the Congress of his intent to sign a trade agreement with Mexico – and Canada, if it is willing – 90 days from now. The agreement is the most advanced and high-standard trade agreement in the world. Over the next few weeks, Congress and cleared advisors from civil society and the private sector will be able to examine the agreement. They will find it has huge benefits for our workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses.

"We have also been negotiating with Canada throughout this year-long process. This week those meetings continued at all levels. The talks were constructive, and we made progress. Our officials are continuing to work toward agreement. The USTR team will meet with Minister Freeland and her colleagues Wednesday of next week."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...