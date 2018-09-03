Microsoft's Skype gets a redesign, ditching Snapchat-like feature 'Highlights'

Skype has dropped a feature similar to Snapchat and Instagram's "Story" highlight reels, in a back-to-basics redesign prioritizing "simplicity."

The Microsoft-owned messaging and video-calling service said it was shaping up the Skype mobile and desktop apps to make it easier for users to navigate and find contacts — and that includes ditching its "Highlights" feature.

"This past year we explored some design changes and heard from customers that we overcomplicated some of our core scenarios," Peter Skillman, director of design for Skype and Outlook, said in a blog post. "Calling became harder to execute and 'Highlights' didn't resonate with a majority of users."

The mobile version of the app will include three buttons at the bottom, to open up chats, calls and contacts.