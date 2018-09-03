CEOs

WPP names Mark Read as new CEO

Mark Read, head of WPP Digital, a unit of WPP Plc, speaks in Dublin, Ireland, Oct. 30, 2013. 
Aidan Crawley | Bloomberg | Getty Images
WPP named insider Mark Read as its new chief executive on Monday tasked with replacing its founder Martin Sorrell and steering the world's biggest advertising company through a period of wide scale industry change.

The 51-year-old former board member replaces Sorrell who quit in April over a complaint of personal misconduct, which he denied, and following a year-long sharp downturn in trading due to fierce competition.

Read had stepped up in April to run the company as a joint chief operating officer alongside Andrew Scott. WPP said on Monday that Scott would continue in that role while Roberto Quarta has resumed his role as non-executive chairman.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

